Grand Forks Police say 4 people were shot, including 2 officers, female dead

Grand Forks police confirmed to Valley News Live they're currently at the scene of a shooting where four people were shot, including two officers, and one woman is dead.

Lt. Derik Zimmel says a little before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon officers were serving civil paperwork at an apartment building in the 1600 block of 28th Ave S.

He says a male subject from inside the building unexpectedly and without warning opened fire.

Zimmel says the male suspect suffered a gunshot wound, as did two officers, one from the Grand Forks Police Department, the other from the Grand Forks Sheriff's Office. Zimmel says a female was later found inside the apartment deceased due to gunfire.

The other three were transported for gunshot injuries, according to police.

Valley News Live currently has a crew on scene.

