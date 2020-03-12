Police investigate reported burglary at Fargo store

Fargo Police are investigating the scene of a burglary early Thursday morning.

The call came in around 3:45 a.m. to the International Market at 1345 Main Ave.

Police say a group of people smashed out windows and broke into the building where they stole items from inside. No employees were in the building at the time.

A police K9 was called in to try and track a scent, but it was unsuccessful.

None of the suspects have been arrested and damage estimates are not available at this time.