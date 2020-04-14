Plea change set for suspect in Minot murder conspiracy case

The courts have scheduled a change of plea hearing for 25-year-old Michael Dennis II, one of the suspects charged in the January death of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens in Minot.

Dennis faces a AA-felony charge of accomplice to murder, as well as attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and terrorizing.

The change of plea hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in district court in Minot.

According to the clerk of court’s office, attendance at the hearing will be limited to people involved with the case.

Three other people are in custody in connection with the case.

Prosecutors filed similar charges against 22-year-old Marcus Lee and 27-year-old Donald Cooper.

Lee already pleaded out to a lesser charge and awaits sentencing.

Cooper is currently in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail, after leading U.S. Marshals on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash that took the lives of two people.

A third person, 30-year-old Sheridan Simms, is in custody in Minot on charges she helped Cooper flee the state.