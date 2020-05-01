Plea agreement in fatal stabbing in Parshall

A 27-year-old woman facing charges in a fatal stabbing on the Fort Berthold Reservation last June has agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors, court records indicate.

Prosecutors charged Chantel Ducheneaux in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Taylor Benson in Parshall on June 21.

Investigators say Benson was found unresponsive on the floor of a trailer home in Parshall in a pool of blood.

According to the plea agreement, Ducheneaux agreed to plead guilty to one count of second-degree murder within Indian country, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for June 8 at 9 a.m., with a sentencing set for Sept. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Ducheneaux faces the chance of life in prison on the murder charge. The plea agreement indicates that prosecutors would recommended downward adjustments of a sentence for acceptance of responsibility, and timely notification of intent to enter a guilty plea.

Ducheneaux remains in custody in the Heart of America Correctional & Treatment Center in Rugby, according to online records.

