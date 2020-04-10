Plant Perfect gives away thousands of Easter lilies

Impacts of COVID-19 left Plant Perfect Garden Center with countless Easter cancellations and thousands of flowers with nowhere to go.

The Bismarck shop owners decided to share them with the community.

Management says their plan was to give away Easter lilies Friday and Saturday.

However, the response was bigger than expected.

A line of cars stretching from the shop onto State Street waited their turn to pick up the blooms.

"We've had overwhelming response to it, which we're thankful for. It's gone over with a bang for us. People are being very generous with donations," said Manager Kevin Hollatz.

Managers say they gave away their stock of over 1,000 lilies within a few hours.

He says there won't be any more to give out Saturday but is happy the flowers brought joy with the community.