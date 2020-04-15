Planet Pizza making upgrades during COVID-19

Planet Pizza is left without customers enjoying its indoor entertainment due to COVID-19, but there's a silver lining.

"A lot of our stuff is in-house like arcade games and laser tag. Having to close that is not ideal, but being able to speed up the process of making the aesthetics better for the customers and just the experience overall coming in is something we're very excited about," said manager Matt Mueller.

The laser tag and inflatable area is set to have new designs all over its walls and carpet. Scott Gordon says the project means a lot to him.

"The Planet Pizza gig is a big deal. I came here when I was little. If you told me that I'd be painting aliens and astronauts on the wall for them, it's pretty much exactly what I've always wanted to do," said Gordon, artist.

The pizza place has expanded delivery as it continues to operate that part of the business.

"We've taken some things out to Burlington and extended from 50th Street, 50th Avenue like we usually do to a little bit wider range for people who can't get out and get food every day," Mueller said.

Planet Pizza has operated its online delivery through Bite Squad since before the coronavirus crisis. Pick-up and call-in orders are still available.

