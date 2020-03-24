Pinkerton Animal Hospital announces new entry policies amid COVID-19

Pinkerton Animal Hospital has updated its entry policy in the wake of COVID-19.

The hospital announced on its Facebook page today that due to diminished testing in the community for the virus, they have canceled all routine appointments and surgeries, effective immediately.

Pinkerton will be seeing urgent cases by appointment only.

They ask to arrive in the parking lot 15 minutes before your appointment time, and call the front desk for further instructions on meeting a staff member at the front door.

Dogs need to be on leashes, and cats must be kenneled.

Pinkerton's hours will be 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can follow their Facebook page and web site for updates.