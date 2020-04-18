Phil Baird named 2020 North Dakota State Parade Grand Marshal

Phil Baird, the co-founder of the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, will lead this year's North Dakota State Parade.

Baird, along with the late Evelyn Neuens, established a Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1994, and the next year it became the N.D. Cowboy Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame, based in Medora, honors cowboys, ranchers, and Native Americans.

Baird served in various positions with the Hall of Fame for 21 years.

The state parade takes place Sat., July 18, at 9:15 a.m. in Minot and follows Broadway and Burdick Expressway into the State Fairgrounds.

This year's theme is "Kickin' It in Cowboy Country."

The parade is now accepting entries. You can find the entry form attached to this story.

The deadline for entries is June 19, 2020.