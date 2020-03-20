Pharmacies adapting to limit COVID-19 spread

Pharmacists are in the front lines in keeping people healthy. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, they've had to change how they do things.

Sanford in-patient and out-patient pharmacists have to take extra measures to keep themselves and their patients safe.

In-patient pharmacists are following hospital guidelines to try to negate the possible spread of the virus. They're avoiding large groups, holding Skype meetings, putting cleaning supplies near the work stations and talking daily about the infection.

Out-patient pharmacists are changing work procedures as well.

Walk-in patients are still allowed but will be screened once they enter the building.

"We're depending very much on our security to help screen those patients. So, we're very fortunate that that is being done and that is helping our staff stay healthy," said Sanford Out-Patient Pharmacy Manager Kevin House.

Sanford pharmacists have stocked up on drugs that would likely be used for COVID-19 cases. Mayo Pharmacy owner Kevin Martian says his pharmacy has been experiencing shortages of over-the-counter products. He says prescriptions might be out of stock, but they usually come back quickly.

Mayo Pharmacy is offering curbside prescription pickup to avoid physical contact.

Sanford is encouraging patients to sign up for mail-out prescriptions. You can find the link to sign up for mail-out prescriptions here:

https://www.sanfordhealth.org/locations/sanford-health-pharmacy

