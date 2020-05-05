Pfizer testing new coronavirus vaccine

A lot of Americans are pinning their hopes on the development of a vaccine, but it's a process that is typically slow and methodical.

This time, scientists are rushing to develop a vaccine and get it on the market by next year.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is testing on 360 adults to find a possible coronavirus vaccine they hope will be available by September of this year.

The vaccine prompts one's cells to make messenger RNA.

They then hope the body's immune response would kick in and fight the virus off.

However, some scientists say these immune responses have not translated well to humans in the past.

This vaccine trial is one of dozens currently being reviewed.

