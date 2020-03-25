Petiton to abolish property taxes set for circulation

North Dakota voters may soon decide on the future of property taxes in the state.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved a petition for an initiated constitutional measure to prevent political subdivisions from levying property taxes.

Subdivisons would continue to collect those taxes until existing bonded debt is paid off.

Jaeger says the petition must collect 26,904 signatures by July 6 in order to get on the November ballot.

Voters denied a similar petition in 2012 by a nearly 50 percent margin.​