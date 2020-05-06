Petition organizers are filing a complaint against Sec. Al Jaeger

The redrawing of district voting zones is usually done by the state legislature, but a ballot measure is looking to put the Ethics Commission in charge.

Those organizing that effort would need nearly 27,000 signatures approved by July 6.

Organizers are now filing a complaint against Secretary of State Al Jaeger, claiming the requirements for signatures is dangerous amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of North Dakota does not allow electronically signed petitions.

Petition requirements include personal witness of signatures, the circulator keeping the petition in their possession, and swear by this in front of a notary public.

But organizers say these efforts could lead them away from federal and state social distancing guidelines.

