Petition calls to end gerrymandering

The Secretary of State received a petition involving gerrymandering to be put on the 2020 ballot.

We've been talking a lot about the powers of the Ethics Commission, a non-partisan and non-political coalition in charge of overseeing election and campaign rules and investigations. Many of their powers aren't written in the Century Code, but this ballot measure, if approved by the voters, would take the power to draw district maps from the state legislature to the Ethics Commission.

The petition attempts to fight gerrymandering, which is when legislators draw unfair district lines to benefit one party over another. Typically by putting opposing party voters in districts where their vote would always be in the minority.

The petition requires the lines to not be drawn for either party or candidate advantage. Other states have fought lawsuits over gerrymandering, but only until recently have some states actually been forced to redraw lines.

The Secretary of State must approve the petition, and that could be as early as next Friday. After that, the committee sponsoring the petition has until July 6 to collect nearly 27,000 signatures to get it on the ballot.