Personalized license plates in North Dakota

Personalized license plates are popular in North Dakota.

But not everything goes.

The Motor Vehicle Division has the right to refuse to issue any license plates with any combination of letters or numbers that may carry connotations that are offensive, or misleading, including but not limited to combinations:

-That are swear words,

-That could provoke a violent response from viewers,

-That is offensive to or disrespectful of a racial or ethnic group,

-That advocates lawlessness or that refers to illegal drugs,

-A combination that conflicts with the NDDOT's regular license number system,

-or a combination that could easily be misinterpreted for law enforcement purposes.

Motor Vehicle Division Director Lindi Michlitsch said, "If there is a license plate that’s been rejected we notify the customer through a letter that it is rejected and the reason why and the reason why it would be rejected would be outlined based on the policy that we have in place."

A person denied a personalized license plate for any of those reasons mentioned may appeal that decision to the NDDOT director or the director's representative. However, the decision of the director is final and any license plates that are inadvertently issued may be recalled.

