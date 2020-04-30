Perkins prepares to reopen

Many restaurants like Perkins in Bismarck are preparing to open May 1.

Perkins has changed its setting arrangements to 50% of capacity, implemented paper menus, and have placed markings on the floor indicating where people should stand to be six feet apart.

Perkins on Bismarck Expressway’s general manager Deanna Wade said, “One of the biggest things we've done is all staff are required to were masks and gloves at all times.”

“Gloves will be constantly changed after they have finished and activity, and it is not a replacement for washing hands. They will be required to wash hands after each glove change," said Wade.

Perkins on Bismarck Expressway said it hasn't had any trouble receiving food from their distribution center and all of their employees have successfully return to work.

The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 1 and then 6 a.m.-10 p.m. every day after that.

