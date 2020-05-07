People gather at state Capitol for National Day of Prayer

The pandemic is putting a stop to a lot of things, but it's not stopping residents' will to pray.

People gathered at the state Capitol Thursday for National Day of Prayer.

Cars gathered and people stopped what they were doing to watch and listen to the event going on at the Capitol.

The gathering inside was limited to 10, but outside, people were invited to drive up to the Capitol mall and tune in to a radio station that was broadcasting the prayers. People also walked and sat along the lawn, listening to a speaker set up outside. Many said they wouldn't let the virus get them down.

"I just accept the way it is, but I keep praying that the doors open. I just know God's got something bigger in store for all of this and for everybody. For not only our nation, our city, our state, but also the whole world," said Bismarck resident Karen Boelter.

Those not able to attend watched the livestream at home on Facebook.

People at the Capitol said they're praying for the world to go back to normal and hope they'll be able to gather next year without a pandemic to worry about.