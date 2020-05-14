Peacock Alley is expanding to double the size

Peacock Alley in Bismarck is closed for now.

Restaurant owners tell Your News Leader they plan on undergoing renovations.

Owner Dale Zimmerman says they plan to begin the first phase of the biggest remodel and expansion the restaurant has ever seen.

Zimmerman says they've been planning this for a while and decided to start during the pandemic as business has slowed down. Construction is set to start Monday. The restaurant will expand from 7,000 square feet to 14,000 square feet within the Patterson Building. However, the occupancy won't expand by double due to social distancing requirements.

"Our focus is going to be to bring back the historical stuff in addition to what's here. We're not going to replace the history. We're going to embrace the history," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says they plan to retain their current staff and add about 15 to 20 more employees. The restaurant is set to be complete in August of 2020.

Zimmerman says they plan to update customers throughout the process on the Peacock Alley Facebook page.

