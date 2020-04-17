Pawn shops helping people in need of cash

People across the state are struggling financially due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Many local pawn shops are still operational and have been experiencing unusual flows in business.

Owners say they've experienced an increase in people pawning off goods after business closures. Once stimulus checks dropped, owners say they've seen a small spike in business from people coming in to purchase new goods or their own goods back.

Pawn shop owners say their services can be considered essential for those who have recently lost their income. They say most people have something at home they can pawn for necessities or cash.

"Not everybody has the credit score or the clout to go to a bank and get money. Not a lot of people have savings built up like everybody says they should have. Not everybody has that. So, we're here to give people that opportunity to get cash when they need it," says North Sky Pawn Shop Owner Mario Feist.

Feist says pawn shops are a good option for people because pawning goods can get you cash without a loan and there's no chance your credit will be damaged.

