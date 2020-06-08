Paula Slow, candidate for McKenzie County Commission

Paula Slow is one of the 14 candidates for McKenzie County Commission.

Slow has lived in McKenzie County for 15 years, and she says she’s committed to transparency in decision-making.

Slow says she decided to run for office to improve representation of the people of the county.

She also says she wants to advocate for farmers and ranchers, as well as push for careful spending during the oil industry downturn.

“I especially am worried about the ranchers and the people who have lived here their whole lives, and that sometimes they're not being considered in things. And I want to make sure they have a voice,” Slow said.

There are three commissioner seats available.