Parking Lot Prayer Warriors aren't taking a back seat during COVID-19

The Parking Lot Prayer Warriors are meeting once a week in more than 20 locations across the state to pray for everyone on the frontlines against COVID-19.

Tabitha Beede kicked it all off with a Facebook message a month ago.

It all started with a feeling of emptiness.

"I was walking out of work one day and I looked over and I saw this parking lot empty and it's our visitor's parking lot. On the third day I was driving to work and I just started praying, 'Lord, what would you have me do about this?'" said Beede.

The cars just kept coming and the group grew to more than 2,000 members on Facebook.

"I think this is what we need to do. As the United States, as North Dakota, we need prayer. Jesus is our lord. He is our savior and I know that he moves in many different ways," said Cody Erickson, Bismarck.

Every Thursday they're hosting a half hour service to pray for all those on the front lines. Anyone can pull up to any location and tune in to a radio channel to listen along.

"We happened to be out and about and we thought we would stop and take sometime and pray for those who are in the hospital and could use some extra prayers." said Mark Van Hout, Bismarck.

At the end, they blare car horns and make some noise for the people at work to hear the support.

To find out what locations are hosting services and how you can participate find the Parking Lot Prayer Warriors on Facebook.

