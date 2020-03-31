With cold and flu season compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals have issued major visitor restrictions and empty visitors lots are a sad sight for hospital staff.

It inspired a CHI St. Alexius nurse to start Parking Lot Prayer Warriors on Facebook.

Every Thursday, the group will meet outside of hospitals while practicing social distancing to pray for and raise the spirits of healthcare workers.

“We might not be able to go to our workplace, we might not be able to gather in our churches, we might not be able to do the things that we usually do, but we can gather in this parking lot safely distanced in our vehicles supporting those in our community that are doing great things to care for patients and care for people that are effected by this virus,” said Tabitha Beede, RN at CHI St. Alexius.

To join, find Parking Lot Prayer Warriors on Facebook.