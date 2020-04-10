Parking Authority approves additional work to the Sixth Street parkade

An inspection last year found a defect with the Sixth Street parkade in downtown Bismarck which led to the discovery of another problem.

While crews were repairing an issue on the first floor, they discovered another issue within the concrete.

This adds another $130,000 to the project's nearly $1 million price tag.

The Parking Authority approved the additional work Thursday.

“We are fortunate enough to be in a cash position where we can fund this without having to go borrow money. They're in there, the slab is opened up for all practical purposes,” said Jim Christianson, Parking Authority.

Staff say 50% fewer people are parking there due to COVID-19 restrictions, which makes work easier for the crews.

Work should be complete in May.

