Park Board determines how to move forward with project after sales tax declined by voters

Tuesday night the city of Bismarck voted "no" to a half-cent sales tax increase that would have been used to fund an indoor recreation complex.

The measure on the ballot would have implemented a half-cent sales tax on sales within the City of Bismarck until $108 million was raised for the project.

Now, park leaders are wondering why it failed? Was it the wrong time or the wrong project for the city?

After the overwhelming "no" vote, the indoor facility will be put on hold.

"Bismarck is going to fall behind now," said Brian Beattie, President of the Bismarck Board of Park Commissioners

The Parks and Recreation Department completed an 18-month study which showed residents want another facility, such as Capitol Racquet and Fitness Center.

"This is what the public wanted. And we trimmed it down, and they wanted more and more, and we said 'no,' and it still came out with a big price tag," said Beattie

Compared to surrounding cities, Bismarck's seven percent sales tax is lower than that of Mandan, Minot, Fargo, and Grand Forks.

"We are well within range of the other cities in the state of North Dakota," said Beattie.

Now the board will have to decide on a new way to move forward.

"A special election would be one year, those are not as good as doing it during a regular election. So possibly two years down the road. But there is that possibility of doing the special election," said Beattie.

He says that would be cost effective, and he believes it would give city residents what they want.

Beattie said the board has yet to meet after getting the results from Tuesday night's election.

He said once they do, they will discuss a plan to re-present the complex to the community.

