Parents arrested for child neglect after child found wandering alone in Minot

Minot Police say they arrested the parents of a two-year-old child after they say the child was spotted wandering around Valley Street unaccompanied Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers were dispatched around 1:20 p.m. to the 500 block of Valley Street for a report of an unattended child wandering in the area unsupervised.

Police say a passerby had stopped after observing the child walking on the sidewalk wearing a diaper without pants or shoes.

Investigators say local neighbors helped police identify the child’s parents.

Police say they arrested the 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman for C-felony child neglect and took them to the Ward County Jail.

