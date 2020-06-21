Papa John's fundraiser supports family of Michael Fenner

Earlier this month, the Minot Papa John's pizzeria held a fundraiser for the family of Michael Fenner.

Michael died last month in a hit-and-run crash, days before his high school graduation.

He was a former Papa John's employee, so the staff decided to support his family.

On June 3, the store donated 100 percent of profits from sales to the Fenners to assist with funeral and other costs.

Franchise owner Harold Rose said the location made thousands of orders that day, and was so busy they had to stop taking orders to catch up.

He met up with the family recently to provide them with the funds raised.

“As crazy as it was in the store with all the pizza's that were being sold, and all the customers coming in, and the phone calls, everybody was in such high spirits. They knew what they were working for. They were trying to give back to a family that really needed some help,” said Harold Rose, franchise owner.

“It's great to know that a community like Minot is able to reach out and do these types of things for individuals that are in need, and it's what makes this community so great,” said Chad Fenner, Michael’s father.

The Fenner family wants to thank the community of Minot and the local area for their outpouring of support, kindness, and assistance, along with the following businesses and organizations:

-Papa John's

-Ryan Family Dealership

-Homesteaders Restaurant

-Huwe the Housemover, Inc.

-Tires Plus

-Boppre Law Firm

-Gate City Bank

-Minot High School

-Thomas Family Funeral Home

-Minot Park District Auditorium staff