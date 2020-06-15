Pair of portables approved for Jim Hill Middle School

Jim Hill Middle School will get two more portable classrooms ahead of the 2020-21 school year.

The Minot City Council approved the motion Monday after a lengthy discussion on the larger issue of school overcrowding.

Many aldermen agreed that it was not an ideal solution.

Alderman Stephan Podrygula also pointed out the fire safety aspect of adding additional portable classrooms.

“My concern at this point is fire safety. The chief has written a very strong letter raising these issues. I spoke with her [Monday]. She told me that having an alarm system would really help. Her concern, which I haven’t thought of which is why she's the fire chief and I am not, was there might be an incident of fire after hours,” said Podrygula.

This will bring the total number of portable classes at Jim Hill to seven.

