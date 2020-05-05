Pair in custody in Minot following shooting, fire in Beltrami County, MN

Two people are currently being held in the Ward County Jail in Minot, North Dakota where the pair allegedly fled to after documents say they killed a man, shot at another and set a house on fire in Minnesota.

Thirty-eight-year-old Travis Gunning is being held on one count of first degree murder, while his girlfriend, 30-year-old Rebecca Lockman has been charged with one count of felony aiding an offender. Gunning is set to be formally charged later Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate just after midnight on May 3, Beltrami County Dispatch received reports of a gunshot victim and a building on

fire.

When Deputies arrived at 11973 Trengove Rd NW, they observed a residential building engulfed in flames. They also located a male who

had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim stated he had arrived home and came across two individuals in a dark two-door car. He said the individuals in the car fired at him, hitting him, and he soon returned fire.

The victim also told officers that his roommate was unaccounted for. Deputies later located the remains of a male individual inside of the burning residence that matched the description of the victim's roommate, who appeared to have a bullet wound to the head.

Court documents say deputies also located evidence that the fire was started intentionally.

When officers canvassed the scene, they found several shell casings and a cell-phone that was able to be traced to Gunning. Documents say officers responding to the scene also observed a vehicle registered to

Gunning driving away from the scene.

Deputies later spoke with Gunning’s brother who stated that Gunning had asked him for .22 bullets the day before.

Documents say officers interviewed one witness who stated he received a text message from Lockman at approximately 3:30 A.M. on May 3,

asking him to 'get up.' The witness said he was picked up by Gunning and Lockman in Fosston, Minn. in an SUV. He observed that Gunning had a gunshot wound to the foot, and said Gunning told him that the injury to his foot was from a “deal gone bad.”

Documents state Gunning and Lockman then drove to another witness' residence. The new witness then went with Gunning and Lockman to Minot.

Local law enforcement later took Gunning to the Minot Hospital for his gunshot injury. The second witness told officers that the while Gunning was at the hospital, Lockman went to a local car wash where she cleaned blood from the interior of the vehicle.

Beltrami Deputies soon put out a nationwide alert for the missing SUV. Deputies were contacted by the Ward County Sheriff’s Office, who indicated that Gunning and Lockman were in Minot in the SUV, and that Gunning was currently in the Minot hospital recovering from a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader have more information as it becomes available.