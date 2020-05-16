Pair arrested in Spirit Lake foster care investigation

The FBI arrested two people Friday night in connection with the investigation into the death of a child on the Spirit Lake reservation, according to FBI spokesperson Kevin Smith.

Smith confirmed that 45-year-old Tammy Longie and 42-year-old Erich Longie were arrested.

The FBI is investigating the death of a five-year-old girl.

Online records indicate that both are being held in the Grand Forks County Correctional Facility.

Your News Leader also reached out to the office of the U.S. Attorney for North Dakota for information.