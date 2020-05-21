Pair arrested following attack on minor in Berthold

An 18-year-old man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection with an attack on another juvenile in Berthold Thursday, according to Police Chief Al Schmidt.

Schmidt said around 2:30 p.m., The man and juvenile entered the kitchen area of the Cenex station in Berthold where the victim was working.

He said the pair physically assaulted the victim and used an electroshock weapon on the victim.

Schmidt said the pair fled, and were later located by the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department in Plaza around 5:40 p.m.

The victim suffered a significant laceration to the face, among other injuries.

Schmidt said investigators are working to determine what led to the attack.