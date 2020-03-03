Packages not likely to be carrying the coronavirus

There are now at least 108 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., along with nine deaths.

The virus originated in China, and there are many ways it can spread.

The known method of transmission is from droplet nuclei.

That means it spreads from respiratory tract secretions from coughing and sneezing.

These droplets can infect someone through the air or on surfaces. That means things you touch every day, like packages, could become a potential health hazard.

Millions of packages are delivered every day.

"We order all of our parts online. We order usually twice a week because we get free shipping," said Epic Technolohies phone repair technician Blaine Thomas.

These packages are handed off, making their way into small businesses and homes.

Many times, coming from the center of outbreak in China to North Dakota.

"If it's straight from the factory with minimal hands touching it, that's one thing. But, what if it's like a package where a whole bunch of people have had to touch it before it getting to you. Then, that's a much higher risk," said Noe Mateo, infectious disease consultant at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Mateo says that droplets containing the virus could very well die off in the shipping process. However, there is still a risk.

"No matter how long a package takes, you get it and know it's from China or a place where they have a serious outbreak, it's best to disinfect the surface," said Mateo.

Mateo says disinfecting wipes and sprays work well, and to treat the threat how you would a cold.

Mateo says there haven't been any confirmed cases of the virus transmitting in this way, and the only way to know for sure would be to test it.

He says the best ways to prevent the Coronavirus is social distancing and washing hands.