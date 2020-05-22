PEUC and PUA unemployment programs both yield more than 12,000 claims

North Dakota Labor Market Information data shows the state's unemployment rate for the month of April was a series record.

The April unemployment rate was 9.2 percent, while the March unemployment rate was just 2.7 percent.

80,000 regular unemployment claims have been filed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs make that number even higher, at nearly 105,000 claims.

Those state programs work in congruence with federal unemployment money.

“The extra 600 is called FPUC, and that goes on top of every single payment. So that'll go on regular claims, PUA claims, and PEUC claims,” said North Dakota Job Service Communication Manager Sarah Arntson.

PUA claims extend benefits to independent contractors and self-employed, part-time, and freelance workers.

PEUC claims allow an extra thirteen weeks of benefits to those in need after their regular benefits have run out.

These claims are specific to helping people during the pandemic and are temporary.

