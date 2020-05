The annual Professional Bull Riders event at the Bismarck Events Center has been postponed.

Chad & Sarah Berger made the announcement on Tuesday. The Dakota Community Bank & Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge was to take place on June 19-20.

Berger Bucking Bulls plays to reschedule the event. Your ticket will be good for the new dates and they will not have to be exchanged.

The reason for the postponement is the COVID-19 pandemic and government restrictions.