Owners explain challenge of opening a restaurant during the pandemic

One risk nobody saw coming was a global pandemic interfering with businesses everywhere.

On top of renovations, recruiting staff and deciding on the menu, the owners of the Paddle Trap in Mandan have to deal with the impacts of COVID-19. The owners planned to open early this summer. Now, they're forced to wonder about the future of their business before it's even started.

Last year, the group of friends had a conversation.

"We were sitting around contemplating how great it would be to have a place like this. And, just had one of those light bulb moments where we thought, if you want it done a certain way, then you should just do it yourself," said Paddle Trap Co-Owner Michelle Kaufman.

Michelle Kauffman partnered with her husband Steve Kauffman, Liz and Derrek Sanda and Stephen Vetter to open the Paddle Trap in Mandan.

"It's an overwhelming venture, for sure. This is one of the biggest undertakings I think we probably could've come up with as far as our means and our group," said Kaufman.

Five months into renovations, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and closures went into effect.

"Well, we had two choices. We could either stop, wait and see. And, stop spending money on this to see what would happen. Or we could punch ahead and hope that it all worked out," said Kaufman.

The group, now face shipping delays, food and beverage supply chain issues, and difficulty reaching subcontractors.

"It's just a setback, but all setbacks can be overcome. I think that's where our head set needs to be," said Co-Owner Stephen Vetter.

But despite challenges, the group is determined.

"It might've been easy to sit back and get a little scared and use that as an excuse," said Kaufman.

"If there's something that we can't do because maybe we didn't get material in or someone's not open or we can't make a phone call or something like that, we just move on to the next thing," said Sanda.

"It's still our dream, and it's something that gives us hope. And, it's the reason to keep going," she said.

The new restaurant, serving as a vision of a bright future after the pandemic.

The owners say they planned to open the kitchen next week for takeout and delivery, but won't be able to get a permit to do so until the entire restaurant is complete.

Kauffman says the pandemic has made the hiring process easier and is happy they can provide jobs for those who need them.

