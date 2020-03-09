Outside counsel to look into hostile work environment accusations in Minot government

The city of Minot will have an outside counsel look into accusations of a 'hostile work environment’ but not before some lengthy discussion on the matter.

A tense discussion took over the Minot City Council chambers Monday afternoon.

This meeting called after a recent post on a popular North Dakota blog suggested that the city has prevented employees from airing grievances publicly.

"We have several city employees in this room that the reason why they are not going through the grievance process is because of what can happen to them, what we see every day when we go to work," said Margie Zietz, who spoke at the meeting.

At least three aldermen said they had received complaints from employees.

The council members debated whether an outside counsel should investigate accusations, or if they should simply allow the internal grievance process to run its course.

“I can see why someone would feel like they can’t make a complaint. That's the definition of a hostile work environment,” Minot aldermen Paul Pitner said.

But other city employees called for sticking to the current process.

"As a person who has spent his entire adult life in public service, in particular, working for different levels of government, I think we have an obligation to respect existing processes," said Aaron Moss, senior officer at the Minot Police Department.

One alderman suggested forming a special committee to handle employee complaints and concerns.

“I move that the city council create an add hawk committee that will solicit and accept complaints from any and all city employees that sense that they are working in a hostile work environment,” Aldermen Lisa Olson said.

That motion, however, ultimately withdrawn.

The council was torn over if it was necessary to pay an outside person with money from the city attorney's budget, but others asserted that an unbiased party was crucial for the sake of transparency.

“If we are looking for a direct address that is hiring someone to look for a problem, that to me is missing a big step," Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma said.

The council ultimately approved the motion by a 5-to-2 vote.

The city's HR director said that, to date, no employees have filed formal complaints through the internal process.

Olson and Sipma stood alone in voting no on hiring the outside investigator.

