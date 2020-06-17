Outdoors Act passes in the Senate to support national park maintenance

The U.S. Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act Wednesday.

The bill would allocate nearly $2 billion a year for the next five years to the National Park Service.

That $2 billion every year will address national park and public land maintenance backlogs across the nation.

North Dakota alone has about $50 million in maintenance that has been on hold.

National Parks across the U.S. are facing nearly $12 billion in maintenance backlogs.

"Our park infrastructure is at risk of being loved to death, leading to dilapidated infrastructure that can compromise the visitor experience and safety,” said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.

North Dakota lawmakers said the bill will help the state in more ways than one.

"The Great American Outdoors Act really brings us one step closer to making significant and really necessary improvements, not only at Theodore Roosevelt National Park, but also on our public lands and Native American schools," said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The Restore Our Parks Act included in the overall bill will help with road repairs, which make up the bulk of the state's maintenance needs.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., added, "The bill will bolster investment in our national parks' facilities and infrastructure, like the repairs that are underway on the Scenic Loop Drive in the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park."

A permanent fund for land and water conservation will be created as well.

The state received nearly $2 million from that program in the 2020 fiscal year.

The bill is anticipated to pass through the House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump has also indicated his support and is expected to sign it.

