Organizers with the Our Lady of Grace Food Pantry in Minot say the pantry will reopen on Mon., March 23.

The pantry had closed earlier this week.

Patrons who rely on the pantry’s services must be registered with Community Action.

Volunteers will be outside to assist so patrons do not have to enter the church.

The pantry operates Mon., Tues., Thurs., and Fri., from 1 to 4 p.m.

Catholic masses have been canceled until further notice.