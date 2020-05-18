Otto Bremer grant helps feed families in Minot

A $10,000 Otto Bremer Grant helped the Minot Public School Foundation prepare 525 weekend meal boxes for families of four.

"We just worked with the schools to figure out the families in most need, and those will be going out to the schools here today for families to pick up," said Danielle Rued, foundation executive director.

Rued said this is the kickoff for the foundation's crisis planning.

"We're kind of splitting it up from our normal granting to be crisis programming, so that will be the internal help with school food pantries and basic needs within the school," said Rued.

Rued said kids can't focus on their education if basic needs aren't met, and she's thankful for Monday's helpers and donations.

"It's been amazing to see the help that came out. We're still trying to follow the guidelines and making sure that we could help get these meals out," said Rued.

Foundation board members, Minot State students and staff, The Pursuit, Marketplace Foods and Steen Construction helped with the boxing. You can sponsor a weekend meal box for $20.

