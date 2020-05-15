Orthodontist open for all procedures

Businesses like optometrists and dentistry offices have reopened after the pandemic but social distancing restrictions limited their services to only emergency procedures.

North Dakota has lifted some of its safety restrictions so now more clients can be seen.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Feil Orthodontics was only scheduling emergency oral surgeries.

Now they're seeing all patients regardless of the procedure.

More personal protective equipment was the biggest change made in the office according to Feil Orthodontics owner and orthodontist, Blake Feil.

"We go through a lot of use of the N95 masks and we're now engaged in a reusable cycle where they can be sanitized and brought back in because of the shortage," said Feil.

Acrylic walls have been placed all throughout the facility so staff and patients are protected from each other.

"We make sure that everyone is spaced out in our waiting room space. We use to accommodate well over 20 people in the waiting room now we limit our waiting room to about four to five people," said Feil.

All patients upon arrival will have their temperature taken and will complete a COVID questionnaire.

If you are in need of dental work reach out to your provider.