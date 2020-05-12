Optometrists open up facilities for emergency procedures

Businesses like optometrists and dentistry offices have now opened but are limiting their services to emergency only procedures.

North Dakota has lifted some of its restrictions in place and now more clients can be seen.

At the beginning of the pandemic Dakota Eye Institute was only scheduling emergency eye exams.

Now they're seeing all patients whether it's a routine appointment or an eye surgery.

Completing a short questionnaire and a temperature check are just some of the ways Dakota Eye Institute is making sure their clients and staff are remaining safe.

"We screen our staff the same way we screen patients. They get their temperature taken every morning when they come in. They're asks the same questions that our patients are asked," said Dakota Eye Institute Administrator, Bill Marion.

Staff said some of the new safety procedures took some getting used to.

"Wearing mask daily, we're cleaning rooms deeply after each and every patient," said Dakota Eye Institute’s Ophthalmic, Scribe Destinee Fitterer.

The number of patients seen in a week at all four Dakota Eye institute locations is normally around 1200, that number has decreased to about 400.

"People seem to be a little more comfortable with coming out and I think as long as we can continue to take the steps and take the measures that we're taking, hopefully they can be assured that their coming into a safe environment," said Marion.

Marion hopes the office will be back to normal in June.

If you are in need of vision care or exams, reach out to your eye care facility to see what options are available for you.