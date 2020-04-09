Options for the public to interact with Minot meetings from a distance

City of Minot facilities may be closed to the public, but leaders are finding ways to help citizens interact with officials.

The city always offered communication to leadership through email, calls and live streams, but now they are adding a new portal to keep citizens involved in council meetings.

The portal is located on the front page of the City of Minot website.

The leadership invites the public to voice their comments there.

The portal comes as the city announces that council and committee meetings will be closed to the public.

It's a new policy that is allowed under an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Burgum that allows cities to restrict access to meetings as long as they are live-streamed.

