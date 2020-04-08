Opposing petitions show North Dakotans differ on shelter-in-place issue

North Dakota joins Iowa, Nebraska and Arkansas as one of only four states without a state wide stay-at-home order.

And residents seem to be divided on this issue.

Two opposing petitions have been circulating.

One, created five days ago, encourages people to sign who want Gov. Doug Burgum to enact a shelter-in-place order.

That petition is nearing 5,000 signatures.

The "Keep North Dakota Free" petition was started just two days ago. It is also gaining support with about 2,500.

Petition signers on both sides are passionate about their stance.

Those who want a mandated shelter-in-place order believe it's the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"Until every single one of these states are closed down and everybody stays home, we are not going to get rid of this virus. And here we are, wide open," said shelter-in-place petition signer Bev Ritteman.

Fargo and West Fargo did sign a stay home directive Tuesday, but it doesn't carry the same force of law as an executive order.

Burgum says the state leaders are all still on the same page.

"It's my understanding there is no change given at the local level that's different than the guidance we've been providing here at the state level," said Burgum.

Petition signers say they hope more signatures will lend to more public pressure on the Governor to either keep things the same or make an order to stay home.

