A Cenex General Manager in Richardton is working on what he calls Operation: Make a Difference. He spent $25,000 at small businesses in surrounding towns he purchased gift cards and products to show support. Now, he's asking others to do the same. Whether it's ten dollars or more.

"We're hoping that other people and businesses will do the same to help these businesses that are closed, and have no revenue coming in. Hopefully they can keep making payroll for their employees." said Andy Campbell, Richardton Cenex GM.

His goal is to see the project spread across all fifty states...AND For Americans to support the small businesses in their own communities.