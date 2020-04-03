With our neighbors to the west and east having their seek shelter policies in place for the past week, there's been growing pressure on the Governor of North Dakota to do the same thing.

Burgum addressed those rumors earlier this week, and said he's not considering shutting down. And even earlier today said he wasn't going to consider that an option neither, not even considering expanding which businesses should be shut down; waiting for a data driven decisions to be made.

“We will, when it makes sense, if it makes sense, we will use the tools and power that we have to save live. But right now, we’re sticking with the guidelines we have given,” Burgum said.

Speaking of data driven decisions, the Governor and the DOH launched their new pilot program called Operation Drive-In. individuals in the Amidon and Gladstone area can drive up to a testing station, and get a mouth swab test, and have results in 24 to 48 hours. What makes them special is it's for individuals who are asymptomatic.

“We have to develop the testing protocol and approaches that allows us, after the peak, to get people back into the workforce and widespread testing is going to be one of the tools that allows us to move forward,” Burgum said.

Tests will be available only to residents all the Amazon and Gladstone will be at the Amidon Fairgrounds on Saturday from 10 to 1 mountain time and the Gladstone firestation on Sunday from 1 to 4 mountain time. The Governor said the success of this pilot program doesn't determine whether or not to expand the service to other counties, but rather to determine how the disease is spread. Adding that there are still supplies to be used for their current operations.