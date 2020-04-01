Only 37% of North Dakotans have responded to the census so far

Coronavirus concerns are complicating the 2020 Census, but there's a lot at stake if our count is off.

"316 federal programs use census data to determine the allocation of funds," said Census Demographer Kevin Iverson.

The Department of Commerce says missing just one person means the state will lose more than $19,000 in federal funding over the next decade.

"We want the individuals who've recently come to our state to feel like they're a part of us. I believe the first step is to make sure they're accurately counted," said Iverson.

Iverson says it's important to document all demographics, even if they're harder to track down. This includes oilfield workers, Native Americans, college students, and military personnel.

"Let’s see if we can have the highest completion rate of any state in the nation, because if we do it’s like the state wins the lottery for the next 10 years," said Gov. Doug Burgum.

So far, only 37% of North Dakotans have responded to the census.

You can mail in your questionnaire or fill out your information online at my2020census.gov.