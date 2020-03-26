Online community chat offered to help families cope with life in the COVID-19 era

Our normal routine isn't as normal as it once was because of COVID-19. That is why Dakota Family Services is hosting an online community chat.

The conversation is being led by two experts in behavioral healthcare, Christy Wilkie, LCSW and Dr. Megan Spencer.

They will touch on routines, schedules, emotional support and how to work through these large changes.

The free hour-long conversation begins Friday at 1 p.m. and everyone is welcome to join.

If you would like to participate, click on the link attached to this story. Once registered, you will be emailed the information to connect.

