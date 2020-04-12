Online church services bring Bismarck couple closer together

During this coronavirus crisis, many churches have turned to online services, giving their parishioners a chance to stay connected when they can’t physically be together.

But putting those online services together takes hours of work. It is work that has brought one local couple closer together.

Tiah and Shawn Kirsch treasure each moment they spend together, no matter how few and far between those moments might be.

“This is the first time we’ve been together this week!” said Tiah with a laugh.

Since the coronavirus crisis forced churches to close, the couple has been logging extra hours at work. Tiah is the communications director for Century Baptist. Shawn, the worship technology director at Legacy United Methodist. Their jobs have centered around filming and editing Sunday services.

“It’s different and we need to be sure to engage people in their living room when we are used to engaging them in the pews,” explained Tiah.

That means their own living room has become an editing suite.

“We come home, crack open the laptop, plug in hard drive, and find edits to make,” said Shawn.

And here they can bounce ideas off each other and tap into each other’s talents.

“We have different creative philosophies,” said Shawn.

“Shawn’s specialty is audio, where I am more visual,” added Tiah. “I ask, ‘Does this sound good?’ He asks, ‘Does this look good?’ It’s a really weird dynamic that we never thought we would be in.”

But it is a dynamic that works, for their careers, their congregations, and their marriage.

Tiah and Shawn will get to work filming next week’s services first thing Monday morning.

