One positive COVID-19 case in second round of Trinity Health employee testing

MINOT, N.D. - Trinity Health is monitoring employee health during COVID-19 by continuing to test staff members for the virus as part of that state's expanded testing program.
After receiving the results of a second round of testing done with hundreds of employees to detect the virus, of the 875 Trinity employees tested, only one came back positive.
Trinity health facilities will continue to follow established guidelines such as the requirement to wear a face mask or covering before entering a Trinity building.