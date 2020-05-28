One killed, four seriously hurt in crash on Highway 83

One person was killed and four others suffered serious injuries in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Highway 83 and 23 Thursday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators say at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the driver of an eastbound vehicle disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection, and was struck on the driver's side by a southbound pickup.

The patrol says the driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 44-year-old man from St. Petersburg, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say two men from New Town in the eastbound vehicle, ages 24 and 25, suffered serious injuries.

The patrol says the driver of the southbound vehicle, a 63-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries, as well as her passenger, a 10-year-old boy, both from Minot.

The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Highway Patrol, Ward County Sheriff's Office, Garrison-Max Ambulance, Max Fire Department, and Northstar Criticair Air Ambulance all responded.

The crash remains under investigation.