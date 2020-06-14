One injured when pickup crashes into building

A Bismarck man was taken to the hospital after crashing his pickup into a building on South 12th Street Sunday afternoon.

Bismarck police say the man was driving east out of a trailer court on 10th Avenue when he crashed into a building on 12th Street South. Police say neither speed nor alcohol were involved.

The 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital with minor head injuries. No one else was injured.

The pickup and the building were both heavily damaged. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

