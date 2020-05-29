One dead, multiple injured in Amtrak train accident in Montana

One man is dead and multiple people are injured after an Amtrak passenger train hit a tractor near Bainville in Roosevelt County, according to a press release from the Roosevelt County Local Emergency Planning Committee. 4 people were injured, two were taken to the high school for triage.

The train collided with a tractor on Highway 2 near at marker 653, at a crossing without crossing arms.

The man operating the tractor died. First responders are taking injured passengers to Culbertson High School for triage.

Roosevelt County dispatch says all train traffic is stopped on the line, and they recommend avoiding the 6th Avenue Bainville crossing.